Amalgamated Bank Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $113,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 105,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 116.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 30,942 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

