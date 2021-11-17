Amalgamated Bank Makes New $574,000 Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Bancorp stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,957 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.