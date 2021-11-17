Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 11,391 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of MarineMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarineMax by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HZO opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

