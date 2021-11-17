Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 17,460 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $735.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

