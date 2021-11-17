Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.