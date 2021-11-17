Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.02. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

