Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $3,374,298.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08.

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,549.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,250. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,393.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

