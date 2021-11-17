Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $3,374,298.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08.
Amazon.com stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,549.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,250. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,393.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
