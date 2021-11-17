Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $769,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

