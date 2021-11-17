América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.63

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $18.78. América Móvil shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 12,759 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in América Móvil by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

