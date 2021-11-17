American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,865. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after acquiring an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

