American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,036. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $463.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

