Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

USAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,387. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. Analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

