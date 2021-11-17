Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $11.34

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.83. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 21,577 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 141,311 shares worth $1,591,871. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

