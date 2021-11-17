AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $139.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMN. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE:AMN opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

