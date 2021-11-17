Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Issues Earnings Results

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

AMPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

