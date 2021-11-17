Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Hoang Vuong Sells 100,000 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMPL opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $41,321,000.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
