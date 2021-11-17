Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Hoang Vuong Sells 100,000 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPL opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $41,321,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.