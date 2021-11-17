Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in October

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Amundi has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

