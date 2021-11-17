Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.42. Amyris shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 29,679 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

