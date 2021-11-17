Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. Adient reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

