Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce sales of $182.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

ALGM traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 333,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,218.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,630,638 shares in the company, valued at $49,343,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,279,967 shares of company stock worth $281,747,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

