Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Copart reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

