Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). International Seaways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

