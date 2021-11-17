Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 62.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

