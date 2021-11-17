Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.16). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 467,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,925. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

