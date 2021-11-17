Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.79. 90,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,079. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

