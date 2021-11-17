Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.42 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

