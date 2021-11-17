Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

