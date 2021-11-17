Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Million

Analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post sales of $4.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.83 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

VYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 679,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,480. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.