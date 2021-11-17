Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 3,362.22

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,362.22 ($43.93).

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,870.50 ($37.50). 2,434,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,064 ($26.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,805.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,172.66.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

