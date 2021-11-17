Analysts Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target at $40.10

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,745. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock valued at $217,768,960 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

