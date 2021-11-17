Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$29.40

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.17. 60,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,822. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.