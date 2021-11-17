Analysts Set Expectations for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.