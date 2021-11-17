Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.57). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. Vroom has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.