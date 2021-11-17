Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Price Target at GBX 5,571.43

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,571.43 ($72.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GNS traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,510 ($71.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,552.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,378.14. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total value of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

