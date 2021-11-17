Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $68.36

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.36.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LNC traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. 1,960,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,926. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

