Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Price Target at $15.44

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 39.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after buying an additional 15,765,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after buying an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,393,000 after buying an additional 340,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 26.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after buying an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,709. Lufax has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

