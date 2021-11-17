Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $65.23

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $63.13. 4,479,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

