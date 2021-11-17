Analysts Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) PT at $29.82

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 313.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 69,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,350. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.72.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

