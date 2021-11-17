Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $38.59

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.24.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.85. 332,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

