Analysts Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Target Price at $21.19

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. 17,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

