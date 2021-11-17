Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC):

11/4/2021 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

11/3/2021 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

10/29/2021 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – SPS Commerce is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.51. 1,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,846. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

