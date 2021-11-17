Analyzing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ellington Financial and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ellington Financial pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 136.10% 10.29% 2.20% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 9.18 $25.00 million $3.46 5.17 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

