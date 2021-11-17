Analyzing Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Renren has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and Casey’s General Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 35.85 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.84 $312.90 million $8.35 23.51

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores 3.18% 16.15% 6.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Renren and Casey’s General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Casey’s General Stores 0 4 6 0 2.60

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $234.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

