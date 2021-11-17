Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 3,349 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

