Andrew Booth Buys 53,500 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABCL stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

