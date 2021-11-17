Andrew Booth Buys 53,500 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ABCL stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.91.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
