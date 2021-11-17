Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

