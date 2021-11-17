Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,362.22 ($43.93).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL opened at GBX 2,860.50 ($37.37) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,064 ($26.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,805.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,172.66.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.