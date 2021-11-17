Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

APEMY traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. Aperam has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $2.1059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 26.00%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

