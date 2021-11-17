Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.38 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $64.94 million and $6.38 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00175392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.95 or 0.00506919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00074579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

