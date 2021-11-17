Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 118,383 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,180% compared to the average volume of 5,192 call options.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,465,879 shares of company stock worth $93,381,922. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

